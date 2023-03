Scotland has picked 13 projects under its pioneering INTOG seabed leasing scheme that includes deployment of large-scale wind power to decarbonise offshore oil and gas production.

Seabed landlord Crown Estate Scotland will offer initial exclusivity agreements for potential lease options that could support up to 5 gigawatts of wind linked to oil and gas decarbonisation, with another 499 megawatts under a separate innovation pot for new technologies.