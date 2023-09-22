The 24th World Petroleum Congress ended Thursday on a high note, with Canada's host city, Calgary, passing the baton to Saudi Arabia's Riyadh, which is set to organise the next energy conference in 2026.

Denis Painchaud, President of the Organising Committee for Canada, was the first to enter the stage in the closing ceremony, saying he received “incredibly positive feedback” about the overall experience from participants who attended the conference.

WPC Energy President Pedro Miras praised the Congress' organisation, saying there were twice as many delegates as had been expected at the event.

“On the first day, I said we were expecting 2500 delegates and we finished with over 5000. And around 10,000 visitors from 100 countries were here. So it was a complete success,” he said.

Miras said the oil industry is part of the solution on the energy transition path, adding that the world needs to find answers for everyone.

“The transition is not going to happen without the participation of oil and gas companies that are here. Our companies are the most well prepared to face the challenges and they will find the solution using innovation and technology,” Miras said.

“It is quite clear that oil and gas has a major role in the energy future. And we are going to continue doing this because people need affordable, secure and sustainable energy.”

Dean Tucker, WPC Canada Vice Chairman, said he was amazed how people interacted over the four-day conference throughout the exhibition floor, technical and strategic sessions.

“I saw so many people talking and having conversations from all over the world. And what is particularly satisfying about that is: from conversations comes understanding,” said Tucker.

“And from understanding comes the ability to collaborate and work together on the big problems we have to work through as an industry together. And that is really the DNA of our organisation.”

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said delegates who attended the conference are committed to the energy transition.

“You believe it is absolutely the right thing to do. You believe in the health of future generations as a priority. You believe in the restoration of the environment that maintains humankind. You believe that we must deploy all technologies that are available to us,” she said.

Gondek then invited to the stage Manal Al-Sheheel, Saudi Arabia National Committee Secretary, who accepted “with honour and privilege” the responsibility to host the next WPC in the kingdom.

“We look forward to welcoming you to the 25th World Petroleum Congress in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in 2026,” she said in a brief speech, and then shared a video displaying aspects of Saudi culture.

