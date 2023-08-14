The mission to prevent a massive oil spill in the Red Sea hit a crucial milestone last week as almost all the 1.14 million barrels of crude stored on the decaying FSO Safer vessel moored offshore Yemen was successfully transferred to a double-hull tanker.
‘Monumental’ Red Sea oil spill averted as decaying storage vessel emptied
More than 1 million barrels aboard crumbling FSO Safer transferred to tanker in ongoing UN-led mission
14 August 2023 9:46 GMT Updated 14 August 2023 15:51 GMT
