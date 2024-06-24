Burning up: Four nations increase flaring to reverse global industry trend

An image from an optical gas imaging thermal camera shows a plume of heat from a flare burning off methane and other hydrocarbons next to an oil pumpjack in the US Permian basin in 2021. According to a satellite observation data-based study, increased flaring volumes in the US, Libya, Iran and Russia reversed the global oil and gas industry’s slow reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in 2023.

Photo: AP/SCANPIX