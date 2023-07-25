A fish harvesting trade union in Canada has warned its members may carry out an “at sea protest” over a regulatory body’s decision to allow ExxonMobil to drill an exploration well offshore Newfoundland & Labrador at “peak fishing” time in a zone rich in snow crab.
Conflict brews in Canada as fishermen threaten ‘at-sea protest’ over ExxonMobil well
‘Extremely frustrated’ fish harvesters could target drilling operation as pleas over C$500 million snow crab fishery fall on deaf ears
25 July 2023 14:26 GMT Updated 25 July 2023 14:27 GMT
