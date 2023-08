An ExxonMobil-led group of oil companies has paid C$400,000 (US$300,000) to Canadian authorities for illegally discharging petroleum from its Hibernia field offshore Newfoundland & Labrador four years ago.

The “unauthorised” incident took place on 17 July 2019, when about 12,000 litres of a crude oil-water mixture was released into the waters surrounding the Hibernia platform, which is operated by the...