The High Court in London has ruled that the UK’s recent decision to issue new oil and gas exploration licences in the North Sea are legal, defying a Greenpeace legal challenge that argued regulators should require Scope 3, or end-user, greenhouse gas emissions in its environmental assessments for new projects.

Judge David Hogate rejected the environmental group’s objection on Thursday, according to Reuters, writing that the decision not to include end-use emissions was not a violation.