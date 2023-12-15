Greenpeace Australia Pacific has filed a lawsuit in the Federal Court of Australia against Woodside Energy, which the environmental lobby group said could see Woodside held to account for allegedly misleading and/or deceiving the Australian public about the enormous climate harm of its gas and oil projects.

The operator said it would “vigorously defend” the legal action.

Greenpeace alleges that Woodside has been misrepresenting its climate performance and plans, claiming the operator represented that it had cut the climate pollution from extracting and processing its gas and oil by 11% in 2022, but had relied heavily on carbon offsets, and its actual emissions had increased by more than 3%.

Woodside represented that it had a plan to be net zero by 2050, but it neglected to mention that this did not apply to the emissions produced when its oil and gas gets burnt, which represents over 90% of its climate pollution, Greenpeace said.

Greenpeace Australia Pacific is claiming that Woodside has engaged in conduct that was misleading or deceptive, or was likely to mislead or deceive, when making statements about its greenhouse gas emissions and reduction plans.

“Woodside is treating the Australian public and its shareholders like mugs,” Greenpeace Australia Pacific chief executive David Ritter said.

“We’re now asking the Federal Court to rule that Woodside’s claims are misleading. These should be corrected, and the fossil fuel giant should be prevented from making these claims.”

Ritter added: “Greenpeace won’t stand idly by as Australia’s biggest climate threat — a company that is profiteering from climate devastation — buries the truth about its impact in the fine print.”

Woodside confirmed that it has been served with a Federal Court action by Greenpeace Australia Pacific, and the company has reviewed the originating documents filed with the court.

“Woodside believes that Greenpeace’s claims are without merit and intends to vigorously defend the action,” a Woodside spokesperson told Upstream.

“Woodside invests significant time and effort into preparing its public reports, having regard to both its legal obligations and its desire to inform investors and other stakeholders.”



Greenpeace activists last week climbed a 140-metre crane next to Woodside’s Perth headquarters to call out the company as Australia’s largest climate threat.”

“Fossil fuel giant Woodside and its monstrous Burrup Hub gas project are Australia’s biggest climate threat, and an unacceptable climate threat to all nations, including our Pacific neighbours,” Ritter said at the time.

New emissions data recently released from by Greenpeace claims that, if completed, the Burrup Hub project would produce gas until 2070 — two decades after Australia is meant to reach net zero emissions — and would cause 6.1 billion tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions over its lifetime.

Greenpeace has retained the Environmental Defenders Office for its federal court action.

Greenpeace Australia Pacific general counsel, Katrina Bullock, commented: “Greenwashing is dangerous because it delays action on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, undermines competition and potentially misleads investors.

“We believe Woodside’s statements are designed to make investors, governments and the general public think it is reducing its emissions, when in truth the company’s emissions are increasing.

“It is clearly in the public interest to ensure big polluters such as Woodside are held to account for their allegedly misleading or deceptive conduct.”

Greenpeace added that if its Federal Court case is successful, it could improve the transparency of disclosure, forcing fossil fuel companies to be up front about the scope and impact of their business plans.

Updated to include comment from Woodside Energy.