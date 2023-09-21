Canadian oil and gas giant Cenovus Energy will receive funding support to study whether small modular nuclear reactors could be deployed on the company's oil sands operations in the province of Alberta.

Cenovus' C$26.7 million "enabling study" will look at whether small modular reactor technology could be applied to steam-assisted gravity drainage projects in the oil sands, which drill into the reservoir and inject steam to soften the oil.

Cenovus produced 730,000 barrels of oil equivalent in the second quarter of 2023, of which about 75% came from the oil sands.

A few years ago, the idea of expanding nuclear energy use was on the back burner – that is no longer the case. Rebecca Schulz, Alberta's Minister of Environment

New funding of C$7 million is being made available to Cenovus to continue its studies into how small modular reactors could be used at its oil sands operations, and what additional information might be needed to pursue regulatory approval in the future, according to the provincial government.

Rebecca Schulz, Alberta's Minister of Environment and Protected Areas, said: “A few years ago, the idea of expanding nuclear energy use was on the back burner – that is no longer the case. In Alberta, small modular nuclear reactors have the potential to supply heat and power to the oil sands, simultaneously reducing emissions and supporting Alberta’s energy future. This funding is the foundation for that promising future.”

There is no reactor-construction project currently being planned, but the study will frame a discussion around what is possible in the years ahead, added the provincial government.

Rhona DelFrari, Cenovus' Chief Sustainability Officer, said the study was "a great example of the collaborative approach we’ll need to help us reach our ambition of net-zero emissions from our operations by 2050".

"We’re exploring multiple technologies that would help significantly reduce our emissions, and small modular reactors show potential. This study will help us understand if this possible solution is economical and technically viable.”

On 12 September, a working group representing Alberta and the federal government met for the first time on emissions reduction and energy development.

The working group agreed to begin to develop a regulatory framework for small modular reactor technology, and continue working on federal and provincial incentives for CCUS (carbon capture, utilisation and storage), hydrogen and other emissions-reducing technologies.

