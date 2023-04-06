OPINION: A new World Bank report suggests progress is being made in reducing flaring in the oil industry, but eliminating this practice altogether still looks like a tall order.

Overall volumes fell by 5 billion cubic metres to 139 billion cubic metres in 2022 — down 3% from 2021 — and were described as the lowest level since 2010.

The World Bank’s Global Gas Flaring Tracker Report cites Mexico, Nigeria and the US as countries reducing flaring most significantly.

The reduction was achieved even though global oil production increased by 5% in the same period, showing that flaring dropped to 4.7