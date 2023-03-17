Karpowership, the Turkish floating power specialist, has its sights set on securing a project in Mozambique now that three proposed schemes in South Africa look increasingly likely to fail.

The company’s business model is to provide countries experiencing energy shortfalls — all developing nations — with electricity via nearshore power barges that use gas or oil as feedstock.

In Africa, Karpowership barges are deployed in the Ivory Coast, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Senegal and Sierra Leone, under contracts running to 10 years at most.