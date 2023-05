Southern Africa’s exploration circles are abuzz with talk of Shell achieving super-charged oil flow rates from production tests it has been running on its ground-breaking Graff-1x discovery well offshore Namibia.

Namibia is probably the world’s top exploration hot spot, as two discoveries by Shell — Graff and Jonker — and TotalEnergies’ Venus find pave the way for a surge of industry interest in the long-neglected Orange basin and set the scene for what could be at least three major projects.