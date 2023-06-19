Tel Aviv-listed independent Ratio Energies, a key partner in Chevron’s 22 trillion cubic foot Leviathan gas field offshore Israel, is considering bidding for acreage on offer in the country’s latest licensing round.

The Israeli government launched its fourth offshore round at the end of 2022, triggered by the European Union’s urgent interest in securing gas resources to replace Russian supplies.

Up for grabs are some high-potential blocks in the prolific Levantine basin, with bids due to be submitted by the end of next month.