Malaysian services contractor, rig owner and upstream player Sapura Energy has had a tough time of late with repercussions from the coronavirus pandemic such as movement restrictions, supply chain issues and manpower quarantine hitting the company hard.
‘We like to compete’: Sapura Energy chief on the trials and triumphs of a post-Covid comeback
Anuar Taib says light at the end of the tunnel firmly in sight for Malaysian heavyweight
6 July 2023 13:43 GMT Updated 6 July 2023 13:43 GMT
By
in Kuala Lumpur