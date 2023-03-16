Angola will soon approach the market to seek investors to explore onshore acreage for hydrocarbons, with a bidding process slated for September.

Jose Barroso, Secretary of State in Angola's Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil & Gas, told Upstream on the sidelines of CeraWeek by S&P Global last week that his country plans to launch a new licensing round for 12 onshore blocks in the next few months.

Other people with direct knowledge of the matter told Upstream that Angola will unveil the onshore auction in May, followed by an international promotional roadshow.