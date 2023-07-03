An international competition is heating up for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for two newbuild floating production, storage and offloading vessels destined for Petrobras’ projects offshore its native Brazil.

Informed sources told Upstream that those contractors in contention for the P-84 and P-85 FPSOs — that are respectively destined for the Atapu and Sepia fields — and which are expected to submit commercial offers in July include Seatrium and several Chinese players.