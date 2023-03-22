Development of the Browse gas fields offshore Western Australia is back in focus again as the Woodside-led project owners prepare for the front-end engineering and design phase, buoyed by strong demand forecasts in the global liquefied natural gas market.

Browse is the largest undeveloped gas and condensate resource in Australia with a contingent resource of 14 trillion cubic feet of gas and nearly 390 million barrels of condensate.

Development momentum is bouncing back after the project was suspended in early 2020 as the Covid outbreak began.