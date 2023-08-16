A bevy of bidders have lined up allies as they prepare to battle to win a major order to deliver a floating production, storage and offloading vessel for Petrobras’ Albacora field offshore Brazil, amid a revamp of payment terms offered by the Brazilian operator.
Bevy of bidders: Battle lines being drawn for imminent Brazil FPSO tender
Petrobras sweetens financial terms and will pay contractors during construction
16 August 2023 13:10 GMT Updated 16 August 2023 14:10 GMT
By
in Singapore and Rio de Janeiro