BP is in talks with a top European contractor to complete critical pipelay work on its delayed and over-budget Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) liquefied natural gas development offshore Senegal and Mauritania after original contractor McDermott International left the project early.

First production from GTA phase one has already been delayed to the first quarter of 2024 — perhaps later — as a result of challenges linked to, among others, Covid-19, supply-chain constraints and a typhoon.