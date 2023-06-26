Petrobras has issued a new invitation to tender for the charter of flexible pipelaying support vessels (PLSVs), following its cancelled bidding competition after contractors disputed the final outcome earlier this year.

In October, the Brazilian state-controlled player received offers from Subsea7, DOF Subsea and Sapura Navegacao — a joint venture between Seadrill and Sapura Energy — for PLSVs to operate on Brazil contracts, but this was axed in February due to “unfixable vices” in the judging criteria of the commercial proposals.