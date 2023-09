Brazil has shipped two partially completed modules for the Almirante Tamandare floating production, storage and offloading vessel for Petrobras' Buzios pre-salt field offshore Brazil to China for completion.

The two modules, which have just arrived at Chinese yard Penglai Jutal Offshore Engineering Industries (PJOE) in Yantai city, Shandong province, were reported to be 20% and 80% finished respectively, with one consisting solely of a steel structure.