At least two companies have submitted proposals in an Equinor tender for constructing a major subsea pipeline in Brazil, as the Norwegian operator inches closer to a final investment decision on the gas-rich BM-C-33 pre-salt development.

Norway’s oil giant is forging ahead with contracting arrangements for the ultra-deepwater development in Brazil’s Campos basin, looking to develop three offshore fields holding more than 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent in recoverable resources.

The BM-C-33 development is expected to enter operation in 2027 via a large floating production, storage and offloading vessel with planned processing capacity of 125,800 barrels per day of oil and 16 million cubic metres per day of natural gas.