Brazilian independent 3R Petroleum is contemplating a subsea tie-back in the offshore portion of the Espirito Santo basin to connect a natural gas discovery to an existing production facility in the area.

3R acquired in early 2021 the Peroa-Cangoa shallow-water field plus Block BM-ES-21 from state-controlled oil company Petrobras for $55 million.

Peroa-Cangoa is currently producing about 500,000 cubic metres per day of natural gas via the 3R-1 fixed production platform, but the package purchased from Petrobras also includes the Malombe natural gas discovery in BM-ES-21.