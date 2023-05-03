Chevron has started drilling a key appraisal well on its 4.5 trillion cubic foot Aphrodite gas discovery offshore Cyprus, a move that aims to boost certainty over a planned $3.6 billion project but which has angered the Turkish-controlled administration in the north of the island.

The East Mediterranean is becoming a major hotspot for the global oil and gas sector, with several significant discoveries in recent years spurring strategic collaboration in a region that remains a geopolitical flashpoint as Europe and Mediterranean nations work to bolster their energy security.