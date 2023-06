Chinese offshore operator CNOOC Ltd is set to start the race for the subsea production system for its deep-water Liuhua 28-2 oilfield development in the South China Sea’s Pearl River Mouth basin.

Located around 270 kilometres southeast of Shenzhen, Liuhua 28-2 is one of several fields in the Baiyun Trough, an area that is already producing 20 million cubic metres per day of gas, and which holds potential reserves of 1.16 billion tonnes (8.5 billion barrels) of oil and 1.75