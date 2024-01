Chinese offshore operator CNOOC Ltd is accelerating the development of a newly discovered deepwater gas reservoir in the Pearl River Mouth basin in the South China Sea, necessitating collaboration with foreign vendors for the supply of subsea production systems.

CNOOC Ltd's Shenzhen outfit, which is responsible for upstream activities for the Pearl River Mouth basin, has just published an environmental impact assessment (EIA) for the development of the Liuhua 28-2 and Liuhua 27-1 fields.