Chinese offshore operator CNOOC Ltd is considering to deploying a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) vessel to develop gas assets it owns and operates offshore Gabon.

People familiar with the company's plan said CNOOC Ltd has designated its house research institute to roll out a scheme centred on an FLNG vessel to exploit discoveries on Block BCD-10 located around 145 kilometres off the Gabonese coast.

They said the initial study has favoured the FLNG solution to monetise the huge gas deposits stranded on the block.