China’s offshore giant CNOOC Ltd is weighing up options to develop the latest major deep-water natural gas discovery made in Qiongdongnan basin of the South China Sea.

Beijing confirms large deep-water gas find in the South China Sea
Offshore sources told Upstream that CNOOC Ltd is now considering grouping at least three fields surrounding the Baodao 21-1 discovery for joint development to maximise the economics and save costs.

They added the initial concept for the Baodao 21-1 gas complex involves deploying a semi-submersible production platform tied back to about 34 subsea trees, a scheme similar to the Lingshui 17-2 development, which is now producing from an 11-well subsea production system provided by Aker Solutions tied back to the semisub Deepwater 1.