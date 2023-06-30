China’s offshore giant CNOOC Ltd is weighing up options to develop the latest major deep-water natural gas discovery made in Qiongdongnan basin of the South China Sea.

Offshore sources told Upstream that CNOOC Ltd is now considering grouping at least three fields surrounding the Baodao 21-1 discovery for joint development to maximise the economics and save costs.

They added the initial concept for the Baodao 21-1 gas complex involves deploying a semi-submersible production platform tied back to about 34 subsea trees, a scheme similar to the Lingshui 17-2 development, which is now producing from an 11-well subsea production system provided by Aker Solutions tied back to the semisub Deepwater 1.