Chinese shipyards Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry and China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI) are vying to provide a floating liquefied natural gas vessel for deployment offshore Nigeria.

The FLNG vessel will tap gas reserves from the Yoho field in oil mining lease 104, which ExxonMobil operates with a 40% stake, in partnership with NNPC Ltd holding a 60% non-operating interest.

A consortium of the UK’s KBR, Japan Gas Corporation (JGC), and France’s Technip Energies is providing engineering for the FLNG project.