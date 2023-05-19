US oil company ConocoPhillips is re-engaging with suppliers of floating, production, storage and offloading vessels as it seeks to unlock the development of its Salam-Patawali oil project offshore Sarawak in Malaysian waters.

ConocoPhillips operates offshore Block WL4-00, which is home to the Salam, Patawali and Benum oil discoveries.

The big US independent has been working discreetly on development solutions for the project for a few years, and is currently eyeing up the potential for first production by as early as 2026, industry sources told Upstream.