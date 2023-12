QatarEnergy LNG’s multibillion-dollar North Field Production Sustainability (NFPS) project has been hit with fresh delays, potentially pushing back the strategic contract award until next year at least.

Qatar is spending heavily on the massive expansion of its North Field, while also executing the multi-phase offshore sustainability project.

The most recent project comprises the fourth package (EPCI 4) of the NFPS development and is expected to be worth more than $4 billion.