International contractor Kent has started work on an engineering, procurement, construction and management contract for the full-field development of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s (Adnoc’s) onshore Bab Far North project.

Adnoc is expected to spend $150 billion up to 2027 on advancing its 5 million barrels per day oil production capacity target, due to improved market fundamentals.

Multiple oil and gas developments have been lined up by the operator, with the further development of the Bab assets likely to play a key role in Abu Dhabi’s capacity enhancement programme, Upstream understands.