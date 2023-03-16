Two companies have submitted commercial offers in a Petrobras tender to provide a wide range of subsea services offshore Brazil and are expected to split orders that combined could be worth close to $200 million.

The Brazilian state-controlled oil player invited contractors to carry out subsea services at some of its production developments using drill pipe riser (DPR) completion systems for operations in water depths of up to 2000 metres.

Petrobras has split the tender into two packages in an effort to improve competitiveness and to avoid giving the entire job to a single company, given its complexity.