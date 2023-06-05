Three subsea players have submitted offers in a Petrobras tender to contract electro-hydraulic umbilicals for six offshore fields in the Campos and Santos basins offshore Brazil, but one of them easily defeated rivals and knocked competition out of the park.

The equipment — used to link subsea production equipment with a field’s production platform — is meant to serve 100%-owned Petrobras offshore projects already on stream and to be implemented in the Caratinga, Jubarte, Marlim Leste, Marlim Sul, Mexilhao and Itapu fields.