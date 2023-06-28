Multiple offshore contracting players are lining up for a key contract from India’s state-controlled Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) involving a floating storage and offloading vessel for its flagship Mumbai High field, off the country’s west coast.

The ageing Mumbai High field is ONGC’s largest producing offshore asset, contributing more than 150,000 barrels per day of oil output through multiple platforms and hundreds of kilometres of offshore pipelines.

ONGC has carried out several redevelopment phases at Mumbai High over the past two decades aimed at rejuvenating oil and gas production from the field.