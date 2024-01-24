Chinese offshore service giant China Oilfield Service Ltd (COSL) has embarked on a journey to expand its international footprint, aiming to allocate more versatile rigs to the wider market.

The Yanjiao-based company is now upgrading deepwater semi-submersible rig Amazonia at China Merchants Heavy Industry’s (CMHI’s) Yiulian facility in Shenzhen in China’s Guangdong province. The refurbishment, which involves adding a thruster, is poised to position the Amazonia for potential marketing in overseas drilling campaigns.