Chinese offshore service giant China Oilfield Service Ltd (COSL) has embarked on a journey to expand its international footprint, aiming to allocate more versatile rigs to the wider market.

The Yanjiao-based company is now upgrading deepwater semi-submersible rig SS Amazonia at China Merchants Heavy Industry’s Yiulian facility in Shenzhen in China's Guangdong province. This refurbishment involving adding a thruster is poised to position SS Amazonia for potential marketing in overseas drilling campaigns.