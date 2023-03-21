ExxonMobil and its partners in the 15 trillion cubic foot Coral gas field offshore Mozambique could make a decision any day now on whether to deploy a second floating liquefied natural gas vessel on the asset, according to two informed sources.

However, it is understood a decision is not straightforward, may be delayed to mid-2023 and will be heavily influenced by a potential revival of the US giant’s onshore $24 billion Rovuma LNG scheme in Mozambique’s restive Cabo Delgado province, which has been the centre of an Islamist insurgency since 2017.