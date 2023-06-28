Japanese floater specialist Modec has reconsidered its choice of Asia-based contractor for topsides modules for floating production, storage, and offloading vessels.

Modec is now showing a preference for Singapore fabricator Dyna-Mac Holdings, while apparently disregarding Aibel's Thailand yard.

Contracting sources said Modec has signed a contract with Dyna-Mac to build part of the modules for the newbuild FPSO that will serve ExxonMobil’s Uaru field on the prolific Stabroek block offshore Guyana, dismissing market talk the award has already been awarded to Aibel in Thailand.