Energean is eyeing the possibility of a multi-country exploration drilling campaign in the East Mediterranean in 2025, potentially targeting the region’s elusive oil play as well as hunting for extra gas resources.

The London-listed independent operates the producing Karish gas field and exploration blocks in Israeli waters and also controls offshore tracts in two other countries in the region.

Chief executive Mathios Rigas told Upstream recently that the primary aim of this forecast campaign would be to drill more exploration wells in its gas-rich Olympus area near Karish, while describing probes in Egypt and Greece as possibilities.