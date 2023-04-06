Eni has chosen a type of floating production, storage and offloading vessel never before seen in Africa for the second phase of its huge Baleine oil and gas project in the Ivory Coast.

The ambitious and innovative Italian major has also identified the floating storage and offloading vessel that will be deployed alongside the ground-breaking FPSO.

Eni has moved fast to exploit a deep-water field discovered in September 2021 and which holds 2.5 billion barrels of oil and 3.3 trillion cubic feet of gas.