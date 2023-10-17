Italy’s Eni is planning to fast-track the development of its giant Geng North gas discovery in the Kutei basin offshore Indonesia, with start-up targeted in 2027 after it takes the final investment decision in 2024.

The operator plans to exploit Geng North, which has 5 trillion cubic feet of wet gas in place, via a new floating production unit that will act as a hub for developing other fields in the north of the basin, including some of the Indonesia Deepwater Development (IDD) assets it acquired earlier this year from Chevron.