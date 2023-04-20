A long-running wildcat drilled by Eni offshore Egypt has turned out to be a disappointment, according to well-placed sources.

The Thuraya-1 probe took almost five months to drill and was targeting a potential 11 trillion cubic foot reef structure close to Egypt’s maritime boundaries with Palestine and Israel.

Eni moved fast to drill a wildcat targeting the prospect on the North East El Arish Offshore block after securing the acreage last year.

Drillship Saipem 10000 spudded the Thuraya-1 exploration well on 23 November in a water depth of about 953 metres, and is thought to have been drilled to an unusually deep depth of more than 6000 metres aiming for a Cretaceous objective.