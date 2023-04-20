A long-running wildcat drilled by Eni offshore Egypt has turned out to be a disappointment, according to well-placed sources.

The Thuraya-1 probe took almost five months to drill and was targeting a potential 11 trillion cubic foot reef structure close to Egypt’s maritime boundaries with Palestine and Israel.

Eni moved fast to drill a wildcat targeting the prospect on the North East El Arish Offshore block after securing the acreage last year.

Cyprus pipeline and LNG facility back on agenda after Israeli gas discoveries
 Read more

Drillship Saipem 10000 spudded the Thuraya-1 exploration well on 23 November in a water depth of about 953 metres, and is thought to have been drilled to an unusually deep depth of more than 6000 metres aiming for a Cretaceous objective.