UK operator EnQuest has acknowledged there was an operational fault that forced the shutdown of the Kraken offshore oilfield in the North Sea and that it is working to return to pre-shutdown levels of production.

The field was shut down in late May following a sudden failure of hydraulic submersible pump (HSP) transformers on the Armada Kraken floating production, storage and offloading vessel, as reported by the FPSO’s owner Bumi Armada on 2 June.

Bumi Armada leases the FPSO to EnQuest under a bareboat charter contract.