Equinor has hit the market with multiple inquiries centred on a highly-anticipated revival of its stalled deepwater Bay du Nord oil project offshore Atlantic Canada.

As part of a project Upstream understands is now called Bay du Nord Reshape, the market inquiries cover a large floating production, storage and offloading vessel and a equally big subsea system.

Bay Du Nord’s partners — which include BP — shocked contractors in May last year when, in a bolt out of the blue, they shelved the development in Newfoundland & Labrador waters “for up to three years” due to costs.