UK independent Harbour Energy has revived the bid process for a sizeable floating production, storage and offloading vessel for its Tuna oil and gas project offshore Indonesia.

The Tuna development was earlier impacted by European Union and UK sanctions affecting Harbour's ability to work with its sole project partner, Russian company Zarubezhneft.

However, Zarubezhneft is now working on an exit plan from the Tuna project, with the Indonesian government soon likely to rope in a new partner or partners, Upstream understands.