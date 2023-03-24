ExxonMobil has fired the starting pistol on a fresh engineering and construction bid process on its transformed Rovuma LNG plant in Mozambique, a facility now much bigger than it was before and which will be built using a cheaper and faster modular approach.

The US giant’s pursuit of a new construction philosophy as well as the details of its scaled-up liquefaction plant confirmed an Upstream report in July 2022.

This redesign and the related details of an expression of interest document issued by ExxonMobil raise questions about whether the joint venture selected in 2019 to build the original LNG facility can retain that prestigious engineering, procurement and construction contract .