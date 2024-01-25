Two leading offshore contracting players are competing for key engineering, procurement, construction and installation contracts from India’s state-owned Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for work offshore the country’s western coast.

ONGC is targeting multiple offshore facilities over the next three years, with combined investments likely to be about $11 billion.

The Indian state giant recently said it is “embarking on an expedited development of multiple offshore fields” across the country’s eastern and western coasts.