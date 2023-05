Up to five leading contracting giants are battling it out for a key onshore contract from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) for work on the Habshan gas compression facility, which is part of the emirate’s drive to further boost its gas production.

Abu Dhabi is spending billions of dollars to scale up its gas production capacity, with the aim of achieving gas self-sufficiency while also emerging as a key liquefied natural gas exporter in the long term.