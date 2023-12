The decision-making process for selecting a shipyard to build Nigeria’s inaugural floating liquefied natural gas vessel has encountered a new layer of complexity.

Lagos-based UTM Offshore is set to deploy the FLNG vessel on the Yoho field which is currently operated by ExxonMobil in partnership with state-owned NNPC, although Upstream understands the US supermajor is looking to exit the asset, while a gas sales agreement has yet to be finalised.